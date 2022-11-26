UAB vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26
UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction Game Preview
UAB vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 26
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: UAB (5-6), Louisiana Tech (3-8)
UAB vs Louisiana Tech What’s Going To Happen
UAB has had a rough season with a disastrous second half run going 1-5, but all can be fine with one more win and bowl eligibility.
It’ll get it against a Louisiana Tech team that’s not able to come up with enough consistency on defense and is struggling to get the O going.
The Bulldogs do okay when they take the ball away a bunch of times – they’re 3-1 when coming up with three turnovers or more – but UAB has only given it up multiple times once in the last seven games.
Here’s the concern, though – UAB isn’t at home.
It’s 5-1 at home and 0-5 on the road – and it’s not like it played a slew of killers other than LSU. Louisiana Tech is 0-7 on the road but 3-1 at home. The passing game will click to make this fun, but DeWayne McBride and the ground game will control this throughout.
UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line
UAB 41, Louisiana Tech 30
Line: UAB -18.5, o/u: 56.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
UAB vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
