Tulsa vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Thursday, November 10

Tulsa vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tulsa (3-6), Memphis (4-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tulsa vs Memphis Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Golden Hurricane might be sputtering a bit, but they’ve still got a shot at a bowl game by winning out.

The offense isn’t consistent enough, but the pass defense has been great, the running game is fine, and the team scores when it gets the chance.

For all that Memphis is doing right, it’s in a worse tailspin than Tulsa is with four straight losses thanks to a slew of turnovers, a defense that isn’t coming up with key stops or big plays, and …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tulsa offense has stalled.

It ripped through everyone in the early part of the season with a high-octane passing game, but it’s not working with fewer than 160 passing yards in two of the last three games. There weren’t any turnovers against Tulane, but the 11 turnovers in the four games before that were a killer.

Memphis might have crashed against four of the stronger teams in the AAC, but the passing game is still amazing, the firepower isn’t there, and things should be fine as long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis is still throwing well even during the problems, and in this it’ll be about the running game.

3-0 when running 44 times or more, the Tigers are going to pound and pound some more against a Tulsa run defense that’s getting ripped apart by anyone who’s trying.

The Golden Hurricane offense will have its moments, but it won’t be able to keep up.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Tulsa vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Memphis 38, Tulsa 30

Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Tulsa vs Memphis Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams