Tulane vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Tulane vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulane (7-1), Tulsa (3-5)

Tulane vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

The College Football Playoff gave the Green Wave enough love and respect for the No. 19 spot and the top team among the Group of Five programs – they’re in the lead in the race for the New Year’s Six bowl slot, but they have to win the conference to get there.

They’re making up for a few problems on defense with lots of takeaways – eight in the last three games – and the offense continues to be careful with the ball, adaptable, and very, very efficient through the air.

Tulsa’s offensive line has problems in pass protection, Tulane’s defense – No. 1 in the AAC – should be able to live in the backfield, and …

Why Tulsa Will Win

Tulsa has the passing game to keep up.

Tulane might have good defensive numbers, but it’s having problems against anyone who can throw.

Davis Brin has put up big numbers all year, but freshman Braylon Braxton stepped in against SMU wins was solid enough to be a problem for the Green Wave D – if he gets in.

The Tulsa has been good enough against the pass – it has more problems against the run. The offense is strong enough to make this a bit of a shootout, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane doesn’t come up with a ton of takeaways, but Tulsa will provide them.

The running game should hit 200 yards, the offense will keep things moving and should control the clock enough to steady things after getting hit with a big pass play. Being +2 in turnover margin will make a big difference in a fun back-and-forth fight.

Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Tulane 34, Tulsa 21

Line: Tulane -7.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Tulane vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

