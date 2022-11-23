Toledo vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Toledo vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Toledo (7-4), Western Michigan (4-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets already have their spot in the MAC Championship locked up, but they’re going to care after a sloppy 42-35 loss to Bowling Green last week.

The passing game worked against the Falcons and continues to be steadily great, but the turnovers have to stop.

It’s an easy formula. Don’t give the ball away, win. Toledo is 7-0 when it doesn’t turn it over multiple times, and it’s 0-4 when it does. It’s got the talent and ability on both sides of the ball to overcome the mistakes, but it doesn’t seem to work out when it screws up, and …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Western Michigan forces mistakes.

It’s been a disastrous season offensively, but the defense hasn’t been all that bad overall. It can be run on , but it doesn’t get gouged. The pass rush is good enough to hold firm on third downs, the secondary hasn’t allowed more than 200 yards in weeks, and …

The takeaways. The offense might stall and sputter, but the defense provides the chances with eight takeaways in the last three games and two or more in in five of the last seven games.

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Toledo has a problem when it starts screwing up. It’s going to want to get to prepping for the MAC title game. This is Western Michigan’s chance to close out this bizarre year with something positive.

The problem is that Toledo needs to get its mojo back after the loss to Bowling Green. The other problem is that Western Michigan’s offense doesn’t work.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Toledo 31, Western Michigan 23

Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Toledo vs Western Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings