Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Texas (6-4), Kansas (6-4)

Why Texas Will Win

Be shocked if this isn’t the Bijan Robinson show.

5 was held to just 29 yards on 12 carries in the tough loss to TCU last week and now he’ll bust out against a Kansas defense that’s been a tad rough against the run allowing 260 yards or more in three of the last four games.

Robinson was on a roll going into the showdown against the Horned Frogs – over 100 yards in seven straight games – and now the big runs should come.

Kansas can’t come up with third down stops, it’s not generating anything in the backfield, and …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Kansas offense continues to roll.

Star QB Jalon Daniels is trying to work his way back into the mix – he’s questionable for this – but the O has been keeping up the production with close to 1,100 yards over the last two weeks with Devin Neal running every bit as well as Robinson has.

The 224-yard day against Oklahoma State was the breakout performance, and he followed it up with 190 yards against Texas Tech.

The Texas defense has been okay against the run, it’s been getting hammered lately through the air – the TCU loss aside – and at home, the Jayhawks should be balanced enough to move however it needs to.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be the wild and crazy 57-56 game of last year – at Kansas win – but there’s a chance it isn’t far off.

This is fun time for Kansas. It’s bowl eligible, it’s the last home game of the season, and next week it’s the rivalry game against Kansas State. It’s going to let it all loose with a huge day from the offense.

This is desperation time for Texas. It’s bowl eligible, but that’s not nearly good enough in a disappointing 6-4 season so far.

The Longhorns will have a little more offense down the stretch, but Kansas will make this a whole lot of fun.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Texas 40, Kansas 34

Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas vs Kansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

