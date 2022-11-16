Texas Tech vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Texas Tech (5-5), Iowa State (4-6)

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders might not be explosive in this, but they should be versatile. It helps to potentially have the quarterback situation settled.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Tyler Shough, but the oft-injured former Oregon Duck has the skills and upside to be fantastic in the Texas Tech system. He wasn’t perfect in the win over Kansas, but he threw for 246 yards and a score as he continues to get back up to speed.

He’s got high-end upside, and he’ll get a bit of a break again with the the Texas Tech ground game helping to take over the heavy lifting.

The trio of backs – SaRodorick Thompson, Tahj Brooks, and Cam’Ron Valdez – have been able to balance out the attack that needs everything to click against the great Iowa State defense.

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclone D is just that good.

In a Big 12 loaded with strong offenses that get into back-and-forth fights every week, Iowa State stands out with a defense that’s the best in the league by a mile.

Baylor has the second-best defense in the league allowing 360 yards per game. Iowa State’s is close to 80 yards per game better.

Coming up with third down conversions against this bunch is a problem. There might not be a whole lot of pressure in the backfield, but that’s by design. There’s the right mix of toughness against the run and hitting ability from the secondary to keep midrange passes from going anywhere.

In other words, Iowa State has the right D for the Texas Tech O, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cyclone offense continues to sputter.

The defense might be amazing, but turnovers have been devastating with five being the difference in the loss to Oklahoma State last week and the multiple giveaways throughout the Big 12 season ruining great performance after great performance by the other side.

Iowa State is 3-1 when it doesn’t turn it over multiple times and 1-5 when it does. Texas Tech is 4-0 when it forces two or more turnovers.

The Red Raider offense will do just a bit more to push ahead when it gets the chance, and the defense will get those two takeaways.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 23, Iowa State 20

Line: Iowa State -3.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

