Texas State vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Texas State vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Texas State (3-6), South Alabama (7-2)

Texas State vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats showed they can get the offense moving through the air from time to time, and they’ll have to keep firing away with no prayer of getting the ground game working.

They’ve been close in a slew of losses – the last three games were all losses decided by a total of ten points – but their own run defense has been good and they’re taking the ball away in bunches.

They have to make it five games in the last six with multiple takeaways, they have to keep the chains moving to force the Jaguars to press a bit, and …

Why South Alabama Will Win

The formula in this is simple.

Score early, rely on the defense, and assume Texas Tech won’t have any shot of doing anything on the ground.

South Alabama is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards, Texas State hasn’t been able to get to 90 rushing yards in five games, and they don’t have a big enough passing game to make up for it.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State can’t stretch the field enough to loosen up a South Alabama defense that will do a decent job of getting off the field to let the offense control the clock.

It won’t be the smoothest of wins, but it’ll be effective. It’ll take a little while for the USA running game to take over, but it will.

Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 31, Texas State 14

Line: South Alabama -16.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas State vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

