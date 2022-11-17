Tennessee vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tennessee (9-1), South Carolina (6-4)

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols are putting games away fast.

Missouri has a solid defense – it gave up 28 points in the first half.

Kentucky was supposed to have the right style to be a problem – it was down 27-6 at halftime.

Tennessee was up 21-7 on Alabama in the first quarter, and 23-7 on LSU in the first half.

South Carolina has a big-time passer in Spencer Rattler, but he doesn’t exactly make the offense click on a consistent basis. Nothing seemed to work last week in the 38-7 loss to Florida.

The wins come when the O runs well and keeps the games under control. That’s a problem against the Vols.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 when allowing more than 27 points, and only Georgia allowed Tennessee to score fewer than 34.

Why South Carolina Will Win

The running game has to work. That’s where the defense has to come into play by not giving up the big plays early on to keep this within range.

South Carolina has to control the clock, convert on third downs, and dominate the game with the ground attack as much as it can.

Tennessee’s run defense has been great, but that’s mostly because everyone tries throwing to keep up the pace. Alabama was relatively effective and Georgia was okay against a D that allowed more than 110 rushing yards five times.

South Carolina is 5-0 when it runs for over 110 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Every time you think Tennessee is about to stall and have problems it hangs a gajillion points on the board and wins easily.

Nothing stops.

South Carolina might be playing its final home game of the year, and Senior Day always matters, but the Vols need style points now. They have to look the part to the College Football Playoff committee will eye-test up on the 11-1 record.

South Carolina doesn’t have the pass rush to bother Hendon Hooker and slow down the machine.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20

Line: Tennessee -21.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Tennessee vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

