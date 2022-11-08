Tennessee vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Tennessee vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (8-1), Missouri (4-5)

Tennessee vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

The defense has been the real deal.

The Missouri offense hasn’t always been consistent – the running game has to do more – but the other side has been stuffing everything on the ground and allowed over 300 yards of total O just once in the last six games. That one time? The battle in a 26-22 loss to the Georgia team that just took down the Vols.

For all of the high-powered fun from the Tennessee attack, it’s a whole other animal when it can run a bit. The team runs so many plays that getting to 40 carries is the norm, so it’s more about yards per carry than total yards.

The Tiger defensive front leads the SEC in tackles for loss, it’s holding up well against the run, and it all works with an offense that hangs on to the ball for 34 minutes a game.

Hendon Hooker can’t put points on the board from the sidelines.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Missouri doesn’t have the firepower.

The passing game is fine. It’ll hit 200 yards, the offense should be just balanced enough to keep things moving a little bit, and again, the time of possession battle should be dominated by the road side.

However, the Vols should be able to take the top off the Tiger secondary. The Mizzou defense is among the best in the SEC, but it hasn’t faced anyone who can bomb away other than – maybe – Georgia.

The Dawgs threw for over 300 yards – it can be done – and Hooker and company should be able to connect on a few deep shots that just barely missed in last week’s loss.

Everything is still on the table for Tennessee. Win out, and there’s still a great shot of getting into the College Football Playoff which means …

What’s Going To Happen

If it’s possible, there’s no chance the foot will be taken off the gas.

The Tiger defense really is that good, but sort of like Tennessee’s performance against Kentucky, a few big early plays will set the tone. The other side will have its moments – Missouri really will seem like it always has the ball – but the explosion of the Vols will return.

Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Tennessee 41, Missouri 20

Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Tennessee vs Missouri Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

