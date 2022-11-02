Tennessee vs Georgia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Tennessee vs Georgia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (8-0), Georgia (8-0)

Tennessee vs Georgia Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Wait, Tennessee has a defense, too?

Granted, the stats are a tad skewed because everyone has to bomb away to keep up against the high-powered Volunteer attack, but last week Kentucky rolled into Knoxville with the potential No. 1 overall pick in QB Will Levis, and an offensive style that was supposed to control the game, and none of it worked.

Tennessee’s offense didn’t have to go insane – it was only the second time all year the attack didn’t get to 500 yards – and it was still a light and breezy 44-6 win partly because the defense came up with three takeaways and held the Wildcats to just 205 yards of total offense.

No one’s expecting the 2000 Baltimore Raven D to show up against Georgia, but Tennessee doesn’t need to do anything amazing. It just has to force a few takeaways – two or more so far in every game but two – and it has to keep being great at coming up with third down stops. Basically, just hold serve once in a while.

Keep the pressure on with the offense, make Georgia press, and turn this into a shootout. Tennessee is better equipped for that.

Why Georgia Will Win

Will Oregon Georgia show up?

With some due respect to the road game at South Carolina and last week’s date against Florida, it’s not like this has been the toughest of roads for the Dawgs.

They went through the motions against Kent State and Missouri, picked it back up, and now – turnovers against Florida aside – they appear to be ready to go back to being the razor-sharp machine that ripped through Oregon 49-3 to start the season.

It’s like they’ve been building for this, and now it’s time to play again.

Lost in all of the Tennessee love right now is that 1) Alabama’s secondary can be roasted deep – it was a perfect fit for the Vol passing game – and 2) It was a wee bit of a fight to get past Pitt and Florida.

There was a dominant road win at LSU, and the team has shown enough to earn the No. 1 spot in the first round of College Football Playoff rankings, but it hasn’t seen a D anywhere close to this.

Forget about the ground game against this bunch – an underappreciated key cog that makes the Vol attack go – the offense will seem like it’s never on the field against an offense that holds the ball for 35 minutes per game, the defense is second in the nation behind Illinois in points allowed, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Great, now you made it mad.

It’s not like Georgia was going to come into this without being fulled focused, but you don’t think those rankings on Monday night might have irked the supposed No. 3 team in America just a wee bit? However …

Georgia has only been challenged once this year – Missouri hit 63% of its passes in the 26-22 loss. It wasn’t pushed like everyone thinks in the win over Kent State, but it was hardly a smooth effort. The Golden Flashes hit 68% of their throws.

Those were the only two times this season against FBS teams Georgia allowed anyone to hit the 60% mark, and now it’s going against the most efficient passing game in America with the hottest quarterback going.

Hendon Hooker will hit at least 65% of his throws and the offense will work for stretches, but the storyline will quickly pivot to the other side.

Y’all going to count out old Stetson Bennett again?

Georgia is No. 1 in the SEC in third down conversions, it’s second in the nation in total offense behind that team on the other side of the field, and the environment will be next-level jacked like nothing this Tennessee team has dealt with – the LSU game wasn’t at night.

Hooker will be terrific, and the Vols will have their moments, but Georgia’s offense will be on the field way too much.

Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, Tennessee 27

Line: Georgia -8.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Tennessee vs Georgia Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams