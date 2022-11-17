Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Thursday, November 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 17

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Tennessee Titans (6-3), Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Can Green Bay stop the run? Not really.

It’s not the team’s biggest issue – that would be offensive consistency – but it doesn’t help when the defense is getting run over for almost five yards per carry and well past 100 yards per game.

Again, the run D hasn’t been a deathblow, but it’s not good enough. That might not matter much against 22.

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee ground attack got stuffed in the brutal 6-3 win over Denver, but now it should all pick back up.

Run well, let the No. 2 run defense in the league keep a dinged up Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in check, and control the game on both sides on the ground.

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Tennessee passing game was okay against Denver, but it didn’t go anywhere.

The Titans don’t have enough explosion on offense. They don’t have any wide receivers to count on, Ryan Tannehill has been hurt, and overall the team has gotten by on Henry and a good defense. Teams haven’t been throwing well on Green Bay, and everyone is throwing on the Titans.

It’s the running yards that are the biggest issue for the defense – Tennessee is 1-3 when allowing over 75 yards – and Green Bay should be able to get there.

However, if Christian Watson can build off the breakout game against Dallas, and as long as Aaron Rodgers gets time, the Packer O will dink and dunk all game long.

What’s Going To Happen

It sounds obvious, but it really is about whether or not Green Bay can score.

The D isn’t always picking up the O. Get to 27 points and it’s a win – the Packers are 3-0 when they do that. Under 27 and they’re 1-6.

Tennessee allowed 41 to Buffalo and no one else has pushed past 22. The Tennessee defense combined with Henry will be enough to get it done.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Tennessee 20, Green Bay 17

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers Must See Rating: 3.5

