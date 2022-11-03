TCU vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

TCU vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: TCU (8-0), Texas Tech (4-4)

TCU vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Poor Texas Tech. What’s the point of even showing up?

TCU is the hipster favorite to crash the College Football Playoff party with its high-powered offense and intimidating defense that’s making big plays – and knocking around quarterbacks – on a regular basis.

Poor, poor Texas Tech … if only the passing game could show up again after royally screwing up in the 45-17 loss to Baylor last week …

The offense is going to be a problem for the Horned Frogs. Throw for 300 on this D and the game is going to be tight.

TCU didn’t have to deal with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel or Jalon Daniels of Kansas – it knocked both quarterbacks out of the respective games – and banged up the Kansas State quarterbacks.

However, it got pushed a bit by SMU allowing 372 yards in the 42-34 win. Now it’s up to the Red Raiders to start winging it around and put pressure on the TCU secondary from the start.

Why TCU Will Win

The Texas Tech quarterback situation is … interesting.

It has three viable options now after health problems early on, but it appeared to be Behren Morton’s gig after two great performances against Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Baylor had other ideas.

Morton couldn’t get anything going last week, threw three picks, Donovan Smith threw two passes with one interception, and Tyler Shough came in and threw two passes – one to each team.

It was an aberration for the high-powered passing team, but it exposed one potential issue – pass protection.

Baylor allowed six sacks, but that’s not new for this group. The line is the worst in the Big 12 in sacks and tackles for loss allowed. TCU doesn’t have too much of a pass rush, but it can generate pressure.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

TCU doesn’t turn the ball over.

The O has given it up just six times all year, and the offense is in a wonderful groove that won’t stop against the Texas Tech defense that’s fine, not great.

This will be a fun shootout with both teams having their moments, but TCU will come through late with two big scoring drives to get out with a much, much tougher game than it might like.

TCU vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

TCU 40, Texas Tech 30

Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

TCU vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

