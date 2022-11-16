TCU vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: TCU (10-0), Baylor (6-4)

Why TCU Will Win

The No. 4 team in the nation – at least according to the College Football Playoff – keeps on answering every challenge.

It was a touchdown underdog on the road against Kansas – and the defense rose up and stuffed Bijan Robinson in the 17-10 win.

There were supposed to be problems in various offensive fights throughout the Big 12 season – and TCU has always been a wee bit better.

The team just doesn’t make enough mistakes. It’s one of the best in the country at limiting penalties, it only turned it over seven times, and the offensive versatility allows to adapt and adjust to the game flow.

It might be TCU’s biggest strength – it has a way of finding a way to come through when needed to maintain control.

On the flip side, Baylor has to run well to win. It’s 5-0 when running for over 170 yards – 230 or more in each of those – and 1-4 when it doesn’t.

TCU has yet to allow more than 200 yards on the ground and gave up over 170 just three times.

Why Baylor Will Win

The Baylor defense is the second-best in the Big 12.

The TCU offense really is that good – it’s the best in the conference – but it has yet to face the by-far best D in the league – Iowa State – and now it gets the Bear defense.

Texas was able to keep the Horned Frogs under wraps last week, holding the running game to a season-low 3.6 yards per carry and allowed just 124 passing yards.

The Baylor defense has the ability to take the ball away in bunches – it came up with eight takeaways in the two games before the stunning 31-3 loss to Kansas State – and it needs to control the clock.

TCU was able to get by Texas last week in the fight by dominating the time of possession battle. It’s not going to be able to do that against Baylor.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor might hold on to the ball for over 32 minutes and come up with a few takeaways, but TCU will adjust.

Once again, there will be chances for the other side to take over and pull off the win, and once again TCU will rise up with a timely stop, a key scoring drive, and whatever it needs to do to slip on by.

TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Line

TCU 34, Baylor 31

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

TCU vs Baylor Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

