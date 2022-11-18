Syracuse vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (6-4), Wake Forest (6-4)

Why Syracuse Will Win

Wake Forest is reeling.

That might be a bit of an overstatement, but the Demon Deacons have lost three straight with way too many turnovers – 14 in the last four games with eight against Louisville – and way too many problems holding up defensively.

Syracuse could use the break.

The run defense has been the problem but the pass D has been okay. Wake Forest can run a bit, but it needs to get the air show going to be at its best. The offense has to slow things down, be accurate with the passing game to own third downs, and …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Syracuse is really reeling.

The defensive front is banged up, the offense has sputtered and stopped, and the team overall has hit a wall with all the injuries losing four straight and failing to get more than 160 yards of total O over the last two games.

Just a few early scores should take care of this for Wake Forest.

No, the running game hasn’t been too special, but it should help the cause a bit with at least 150 yards, the passing game that hit 300 yards in each of the last four games will keep the pressure on the Orange secondary, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse just doesn’t have the parts.

It’s trying, it’s giving it everything it has, but it’s thin on the lines, the running game has stopped, and there isn’t enough offensive pop to keep up.

Can the D pull off something amazing and come up with enough takeaways to keep this interesting? No, but the secondary will keep Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacon passing game from going off.

The O just won’t be there.

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 30, Syracuse 20

Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

