Syracuse vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Syracuse vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (6-2), Pitt (4-4)

Syracuse vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Pitt isn’t playing well.

Syracuse lost in a tough battle to Clemson and at home to Notre Dame after the banged up team got hurt further, but Pitt has lost three of its last four with the only win over a hapless Virginia Tech.

The Panther offensive line allows way too many plays in the backfield, the passing attack hasn’t been good enough – it hasn’t hit 60% against an FBS program since mid-September – and now it all has to deal with the statistical-best defense in the ACC.

The Orange might be hurting, but they can still get into the backfield and hold up against the good passing teams, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

How healthy is Syracuse?

QB Garrett Shrader is a game time decision, the defensive front is beaten up, and it’s not even going to get a whole lot better in the November grind.

The team was able to hold up well against Clemson, but Notre Dame was able to run too easily and hold down the Orange offense from doing much of anything right.

No, Pitt might not be playing all that well, and the Syracuse defense really is okay even with all the bumps and bruises. The Panthers, though, should be able to control the clock, the defensive front continues to be solid at generating pressure, and that might be just enough.

Essentially, Syracuse is playing like it could use a week or two off, and it’s not going to get it. On the other side …

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt needs the win.

At Virginia, Duke, and at Miami is what the Panthers have to close, and they should be able to win two of the last three to get bowl eligible. They don’t and won’t want to mess with it.

They’ll start running right away and keep on pounding until Syracuse proves it can hold up. Pitt is 3-0 when running for more than 230 yards, and it won’t get there.

It’s not going to be anything easy, but the Orange will rise up just enough defensively to hold on, the passing attack will work no matter who’s under center, and finally, Sean Tucker and the ground game will get moving.

Syracuse vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Syracuse 24, Pitt 23

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Syracuse vs Pitt Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

