Stanford vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Stanford vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Stanford (3-7), Cal (3-7)

Why Stanford Will Win

It’s not like the Cardinal are losing to a slew of bad teams.

Being 3-7 isn’t okay, and it would be nice to be a tad more competitive, but all seven losses came against teams that will go bowling. The worst loss so far was against … Washington State? That’s not bad.

There haven’t been a slew of mistakes. The penalties are kept to a minimum, there have only been multiple turnovers once in the last seven games, and there’s a chance the offense finally starts to do something against a Cal defense that doesn’t have a pass rush and can’t stop anyone from running well.

But …

Why Cal Will Win

The Stanford offense isn’t doing anything.

It managed just 177 yards in last week’s blowout loss to Utah, it turned it over four times in the blowout loss to Washington State, it failed to hit 300 yards in the blowout loss to UCLA, and then there’s the scoring thing. Stanford doesn’t do that.

The O hasn’t hit 17 points in any of the last five games mostly because the running game has gone bye-bye.

Cal might have a ton of issues, but the passing game is solid, and scoring – at least at home – hasn’t been too much of a problem.

Score early and make the Cardinal press.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are equally mediocre – to be nice about it.

It’s the moveable object vs. the stoppable force.

Can the Cal defense hold up at all? It’s been a disaster, but the offense might make up for it if it can start running again. Nothing has been happening on the ground, but Cal is 3-1 when it runs for 90 yards or more and 0-6 when it doesn’t.

Can the Stanford offense do anything? It’s been a disaster, but the team is 3- when throwing for 288 yards or more and 0-7 when it doesn’t.

Cal will run for over 90 yards, Stanford will throw for more than 288, and it’ll be a close, entertaining game.

The Cardinal will come up with a little more offense.

Stanford vs Cal Prediction, Line

Stanford 23, Cal 20

Line: Cal -5.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Stanford vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

