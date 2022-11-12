Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Southern Miss (5-4), Coastal Carolina (8-1)

Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Coastal Carolina will be without its star.

QB Grayson McCall is out for at least the rest of the regular season with a foot injury. Bryce Carpenter is a veteran backup option who knows what he’s doing, but here comes the Southern Miss pass rush that’s among the best in the nation.

If the Golden Eagle defense can own third downs, and the Chanticleer attack can stall just enough to make field position matter, the visiting side can pull this off.

However …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Coastal Carolina doesn’t turn the ball over.

Southern Miss struggles way too much offensively, and that’s with an easy schedule to get through over the last several weeks. It’s winning through the mistakes, but it lost the ball multiple times over the last five games – 13 in all.

Coastal Carolina has given the ball away four times in the last six games, the defense will come up with tow takeaways, and ….

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone will pick up the slack for the loss of McCall.

The Southern Miss run defense and pass rush are way too strong to get crushed like they did in the 42-14 blowout loss over Georgia State last week, but Coastal Carolina will keep things moving.

Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 27, Southern Miss 20

Line: Coastal Carolina -4.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

