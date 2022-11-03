South Carolina vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: South Carolina (5-3), Vanderbilt (3-5)

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

Just when it seemed like South Carolina was finding its groove, it all came apart in a strange 23-10 home loss to Missouri.

Vanderbilt might just be the cure to get past that fast.

The Commodore defense is having major problems against anyone who can throw, it hasn’t been great against the run, and the other side isn’t throwing well enough to keep things moving.

If that wasn’t enough, there isn’t much of a ground game, either. Vandy hasn’t hit 60 rushing yards in three of the last four games, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

South Carolina is good, but it’s not Alabama, Ole Miss, or Georgia. That’s who Vanderbilt dealt with over the last month, and it gave Missouri more of a run than the Gamecocks did.

South Carolina starts every game assuming two turnovers. The O has given it away multiple times in all eight games, but the D usually makes up for it with a few takeaways. That didn’t happen last week against Mizzou – USC was -2 in turnover margin – and it could be a problem against a rested Commodore D coming off a two week break.

Vanderbilt doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter – just three giveaways spread out over the last three games – and the defense came up with two or more takeaways in three of the last four games.

The offense needs all the breaks it can get, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There won’t be a consistent enough Vanderbilt passing game for the South Carolina defense to worry about, and the offense should be able to move better than it has over the last few weeks.

There won’t be anything pretty about this, but in South Carolina’s third road game of the season it’ll get just enough from Spencer Rattler and the passing attack to stay ahead after getting out to a decent start.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 20

Line: South Carolina -6.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

