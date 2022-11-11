SMU vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

SMU vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: SMU (3-6), USF (5-4)

SMU vs USF Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

Teams this year haven’t done all that well right after firing their head coach.

They do okay in the second and third games after the sacking, but that first game – whether it was Nebraska, or Georgia Tech, or Arizona State, and on and on – have had problems.

USF has moved on from Jeff Scott, but the team still has issues. The secondary is getting ripped to shreds, allowing close to 2,000 yards through the air over the last six games.

The SMU passing game that hit 300 yards in every game but two this year will do whatever it wants. However …

Why USF Will Win

The USF running game should work.

The ground game ran for 281 yards in the loss to Temple last week, the offensive line should be able to blast away for big yards against the bad Mustang defensive front, and the offense that averages over five yards per carry should control the game a little bit.

The team has been relatively competitive even with all of the problems. The offense hasn’t been all that bad, it should push for 30 on the board, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Uh oh.

The SMU offense that came up with 642 yards and 77 points last week against Houston now gets a USF defense that allowed 54 points and 621 yards to a mediocre Temple attack.

SMU’s defense will give up a ton of yards, but there’s nothing stopping what’s coming.

SMU vs USF Prediction, Line

SMU 52, USF 24

Line: SMU -17.5, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

SMU vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

