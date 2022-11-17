SMU vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Thursday, November 17

SMU vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

SMU vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: SMU (6-4), Tulane (8-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why SMU Will Win

The offense is relentless.

SMU over the last few years have been interesting, and the offense is good enough to come up with big performances against bad teams, but this year it’s able to consistently connect on the throws, the running game is working, and it’s all going to give Tulane problems.

The Mustangs lead the AAC in scoring and is second in yards behind UCF. As good as Tulane has been, it hasn’t been pushed by too may great offenses.

East Carolina came up with yards but couldn’t score, UCF was able to finish off drives with points, and Houston didn’t get its late burst but was still okay in the loss.

SMU will come up with yards for a full four quarters and won’t screw up enough with just two turnovers in the last five games.

– Bowl Projections

Why Tulane Will Win

The SMU offense will keep pushing, but the defense has to prove it can hold up.

Houston is still cranking up yards and points in that 77-63 SMU win, TCU took target practice, and Maryland was almost perfectly balanced.

SMU once again is good at beating the mediocre teams, but it’s not rising up against the good ones. Tulane’s offense has the ability to rip off yards in chunks, but it all feeds off the defense that’s the best in the AAC and has been fantastic against the good passing teams.

The Mustangs will get their yards, but they’ll stall more than they’re used to.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Is it possible for SMU to make one final big push in the AAC title chase?

It needs to win this and hope for UCF and/or Cincinnati to melt down. It’ll make it interesting, but Tulane will get the win it has to have to stay alive for the AAC title, too.

It’s going to get by with enough defensive stops to set up a showdown at Cincinnati for – most likely – a spot in the conference title game.

First, though, this will be a fun back-and-forth fight that goes a full four quarters.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

SMU vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 38, SMU 34

Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

SMU vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

– All the game previews & predictions

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams