SEC schedule and previews for the Week 12 games highlighted by Georgia at Kentucky, Tennessee at South Carolina, Ole Miss at Arkansas
SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12
Results So Far
Straight Up 72-23, ATS 54-38, o/u 47-45
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 19
Austin Peay at Alabama
12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
East Tennessee State at Mississippi State
12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
UMass at Texas A&M
12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network+
Line: Texas A&M -32.5, o/u: 47.5
Florida at Vanderbilt
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5
Georgia at Kentucky
3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 49.5
WKU at Auburn
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 52.5
Tennessee at South Carolina
7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -21.5, o/u: 65.5
Ole Miss at Arkansas
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 60.5
New Mexico State at Missouri
7:30 ESPNU
Line: Missouri -28.5, o/u: 46.5
UAB at LSU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5
