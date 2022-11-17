SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By November 17, 2022 1:57 am

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 12 games highlighted by Georgia at Kentucky, Tennessee at South Carolina, Ole Miss at Arkansas

Results So Far
Straight Up 72-23, ATS 54-38, o/u 47-45

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 19

Austin Peay at Alabama

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

UMass at Texas A&M

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network+
Line: Texas A&M -32.5, o/u: 47.5

Florida at Vanderbilt

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5

Georgia at Kentucky

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 49.5

WKU at Auburn

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 52.5

Tennessee at South Carolina

7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -21.5, o/u: 65.5

Ole Miss at Arkansas

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 60.5

New Mexico State at Missouri

7:30 ESPNU
Line: Missouri -28.5, o/u: 46.5

UAB at LSU

9:00 ESPN2
Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5

