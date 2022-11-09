SEC schedule and previews for the Week 11 games highlighted by Alabama at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Florida, and LSU at Arkansas
SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
Results So Far
Straight Up 67-21, ATS 51-35, o/u 46-39
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 12
Missouri at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5
LSU at Arkansas
12:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5
Alabama at Ole Miss
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5
South Carolina at Florida
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5
Georgia at Mississippi State
7:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5
Texas A&M at Auburn
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5
