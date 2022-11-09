SEC schedule and previews for the Week 11 games highlighted by Alabama at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Florida, and LSU at Arkansas

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Results So Far

Straight Up 67-21, ATS 51-35, o/u 46-39

Saturday, November 12

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5

12:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5

7:00 ESPN

Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5

