SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By November 9, 2022 1:09 pm

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 11 games highlighted by Alabama at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Florida, and LSU at Arkansas

Results So Far
Straight Up 67-21, ATS 51-35, o/u 46-39

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 12

Missouri at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5

LSU at Arkansas

12:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5

Alabama at Ole Miss

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5

South Carolina at Florida

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5

Georgia at Mississippi State

7:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5

Texas A&M at Auburn

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11
Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

