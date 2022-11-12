San Jose State vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

San Jose State vs San Diego State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Jose State (6-2), San Diego State (5-4)

San Jose State vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

Just don’t screw up and everything should be okay.

San Diego State only turned it over once and was flagged twice in the 14-10 win over UNLV, but the team has had a rough time with way too many penalties, way too many turnovers, and way too many mistakes considering there isn’t enough offensive punch to overcome the problems.

San Jose State has the run defense to stop the Aztecs cold. The SDSU passing game might have perked up with Jalen Mayden turning into the team’s new star, but in a prefect world it’s the ground game that takes over.

The Spartan defensive front has been a consistent wall, there’s enough from the passing game to push the Aztec corners, and …

Why San Diego State Will Win

San Diego State was one recovered onside kick away from being on a nice four game winning streak.

There’s nothing pretty about what it does, but the lack of mistakes last week against the Rebel was a step forward, Mayden has been terrific, and the O should click a bit against the Spartan secondary.

The ground game won’t be there, but all of a sudden San Jose State is giving up too many yards over the last few weeks. That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

For all of the good things San Jose State does, it’s struggling on third downs, the running game isn’t working, and the pass protection isn’t there.

Once again, it might not be anything visually appealing, but San Diego State will keep the score low and find a way to hang on. That’s what it does.

San Jose State vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 20, San Jose State 17

Line: San Jose State -2.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Jose State vs San Diego State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

