San Diego State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Friday, November 18

San Diego State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 18

Game Time: 8:45 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Diego State (6-4), New Mexico (2-8)

Why San Diego State Will Win

San Diego State is back to being the San Diego State we were all expecting … sort of.

At least in terms of mojo, it’s back.

It’s still not quite good enough running the ball, and it’s still not dominating enough defensively, but no one saw the passing game coming after Jalen Mayden took over and started winging it around.

Against New Mexico, all San Diego State has to do is score just a little bit. The pass defense won’t have any issues, and the run defense that hasn’t allowed more than 150 yards in the last five games should hold up, and the offense will get to at least 14 points.

New Mexico State hasn’t scored more than ten points over the last four games and hasn’t scored more than 20 in the last seven.

But …

Why New Mexico Will Win

It’s not like San Diego State will come out and hang 43 on the board.

Okay, maybe it will – it did that last week against San Jose State – but the New Mexico defense has been able to hold up reasonably well considering there’s no help coming from the other side.

The D is great on third downs, and San Diego State is abysmal at moving the chains. The Aztec running game can be stuffed, the Lobos should be able to hold up enough to force a slew of third-and-longs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

No, New Mexico just doesn’t score.

It’s going to need San Diego State to melt down, and that’s not exactly asking for the world. The team has an occasional penalty problem, and it will give the ball away from time to time, but it won’t be enough.

The Lobos will go on a few early scoring drives and then the Aztecs will clamp down hard.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

San Diego State 26, New Mexico 10

Line: San Diego State -14.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

San Diego State vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

