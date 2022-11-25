Rutgers vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Rutgers vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Rutgers (4-7), Maryland (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Rutgers Will Win

Maryland is has gone a while without a win.

It didn’t help that it played Wisconsin, Penn State, and Ohio State over the last three weeks, but the running game has hit a wall and everything else flows from there.

Taulia Tagovailoa and the passing attack didn’t have a problem against the Buckeyes, but the the backs couldn’t get free in any of the last three games. It’s more about yards per carry with this O than bulk yards.

Maryland is 6-0 when averaging over four yards per carry and 0-5 when it doesn’t. The Rutgers defense might not be a rock, but it held six teams to under four yards per crack.

However …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Maryland Will Win

It’s not like the Rutgers ground game is doing much of anything.

It’s a bit of the same thing the other way. Maryland has problems when the other side is ripping off yards in chunks, and in general, everything is okay as long as the defense isn’t getting hit for over five yards per carry.

Rutgers has been able to run well from time to time, but it only averaged over four yards per dash three times.

The Scarlet Knight scoring pop isn’t there, the turnovers continue to be a problem, and the defense isn’t making up for it with a slew of takeaways to help the cause with just two in the last five games.

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland beats the mediocre and loses to the strong. The problem is that it needs lots of points to win – it has yet to come up with any sort of a grinding victory – and Rutgers doesn’t give up a ton of points except against the elite.

The Scarlet Knights allowed more than 31 points three times against Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State, but they’re 0-6 when giving up more than 21.

On the flip side, Maryland is 5-0 when scoring more than 30 and 1-5 when it doesn’t.

The Terps won’t go off, but they’ll do enough through the air to get their seventh win.

– Expert Picks College Week 13 | NFL Week 12

Rutgers vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 31, Rutgers 20

Line: Maryland -14.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Rutgers vs Maryland Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings