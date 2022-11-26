Rice vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Rice vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (5-6), North Texas (6-5)

Rice vs North Texas What’s Going To Happen

Can Rice get that sixth win to get bowl eligible? Can North Texas come up with a seventh win to cement a post-season spot?

Rice picked the wrong time for the offense to hit a wall – 17 points over the last two games against WKU and UTSA – with turnovers the biggest problem. The O has given it up nine times in the last two weeks and 18 times in the last six games.

The North Texas defense hasn’t been too bad lately, but it’s going to get hit hard by the Rice passing game. It won’t be enough.

The Mean Green offense will get the ground game going right away for over 200 yards to set the tone. The Rice attack will keep up, but once again the mistakes will be costly.

North Texas is 0-5 when allowing teams to score 31 points or more and 6-0 when it doesn’t. The Rice offense, though, has only scored ore than 27 once on the road in five tries.

Rice vs North Texas Prediction, Line

North Texas 38, Rice 23

Line: North Texas -14.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Rice vs North Texas Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

