Pitt vs Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Pitt vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (5-4), Virginia (3-6)

Pitt vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

Pitt has been a disappointment coming off the ACC championship season, and it starts with an offense that can’t seem to get anything consistently going.

It doesn’t have to do a whole lot to worry about, though, against a Virginia team that doesn’t have enough of an offense to worry about.

Yeah, the Cavalier passing game clicked against North Carolina, but everyone looks like Tennessee against that group. The O averages just 18 points per game, it’s the worst in the ACC in time of possession, and Pitt should be able to take advantage of both things.

It’s time for the Panther offense to start doing more and getting the ground game back, but …

Why Virginia Will Win

Pitt isn’t exactly lighting it up.

The offense was inconsistent early in the year, and it has good parts to find ways to keep things moving, but there hasn’t been enough of a commitment to the ground game to take over.

Kedon Slovis and the passing attack have been underwhelming, and Virginia has the defense to keep the score low and the game close.

What’s been the problem? The Cavaliers don’t have enough from the passing game that was so great throughout last year, but they should be able to take some chances.

Turnovers have been a problem for the UVa O, but they’ve slowed over the last two games. Pitt – even with all the pressure it applies – hasn’t come up with a takeaway over the last two games and has just three in the last six.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia has GOT to keep the turnovers to a bare minimum.

This is going to be a low scoring battle with every mistake becoming a massive deal.

Can Pitt hit enough passes? Can Virginia find enough of a running game to keep up? It’s not going to be anything pretty, but the Panthers will commit enough to the ground attack to get a tough win and get bowl eligible.

Pitt vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Pitt 24, Virginia 17

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Pitt vs Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

