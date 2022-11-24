Pitt vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Pitt vs Miami Prediction Game Preview

Pitt vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (7-4), Miami (5-6)

Why Pitt Will Win

The balance of the Pitt offense might be too much for the Miami defense.

The Panthers might not be cranking up the production, and they might not be all that explosive, but they’ve been steady, the run defense has been a rock, and the pass rush should live behind the Hurricane line.

The Miami offensive front is struggling for the running game, the Pitt pass rush is the third best in America, and it all feeds into a slight tweak of styles overall compared to the last few years.

That balanced offense is dominating the clock. Miami has to win the time of possession battle, and it won’t. However …

Why Miami Will Win

Miami has to keep the Pitt ground game from taking over.

The Canes are 0-4 when allowing more than 130 yards on the ground and 2-5 when giving up more than 95. Load up against the Panther running game, get the pass rush working, and takeaways, takeaways, takeaways.

The defense forced seven over the last two games and two or more six times. The offense isn’t doing enough consistently well to produce without a little bit of help, and that might come from the Pitt offense that’s had its moments giving it away.

The three turnovers were a killer in the loss to Georgia Tech, the four were a disaster in the loss to Louisville, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Miami defensive front might come up with two takeaways, but it won’t be strong enough against the run.

Pitt has only failed to hit 100 rushing yards once this year – a win over West Virginia – and it’ll get the ground attack moving early on in this. The other side will come up with at least five sacks to stall too many promising Miami drives.

The Canes are 0-7 when allowing more than 14 points. Pitt only scored fewer than 19 in the 24-10 loss to Louisville.

Pitt vs Miami Prediction, Line

Pitt 27, Miami 20

Line: Pitt -6.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Pitt vs Miami Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

