Penn State vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Penn State (8-2), Rutgers (4-6)

Why Penn State Will Win

The Nittany Lions are flying under the national radar as the third-best team in the Big Ten, but they’re rolling and dominating against everyone outside of Michigan and Ohio State.

Minnesota has a dangerous ground game – it didn’t matter in a 45-17 Penn State win. Indiana and Maryland can throw a little bit – Penn State made both games a scrimmage.

They’re able to use all their superstar young skill talent, the defense is getting a strong second half of the season, Rutgers doesn’t have enough on either side of the ball to handle any of it.

The way to make this interesting is to come up with a slew of takeaways, but Rutgers isn’t doing that. It generated ten turnovers in the first six games and just two in the last four.

Why Rutgers Will Win

Just how fired up will Penn State be?

Is the idea of a New Year’s Six bowl enough to get up for this? The Michigan State game to close things out at home will be the bigger one, and this is supposed to be just a speed bump.

The Rutgers defense is just good enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

It’s been okay against the run and the pass D is decent considering there’s no pass rush. For all of the struggles on offense, it was able to make things look close with a stunning balance against Michigan State in the 27-21 loss last week.

As long as the passing game can click at a 55% clip or better, it’ll keep this close for a while. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Penn State secondary hasn’t allowed more than 175 yards in four of the last five games, and it’s not going to get lit up by the Scarlet Knight attack.

It’ll be yet another double-digit win with a good all-around performance to potentially push the team into the College Football Playoff top ten when all is said and done, and again, it’ll be the next step to a sweet bowl game.

Rutgers hasn’t scored more than ten points in any of the last eight meetings against the Nittany Lions, and it’s not going to crank it up here.

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Penn State 38, Rutgers 10

Line: Penn State -19.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Penn State vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

