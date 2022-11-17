Pac-12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

By November 17, 2022 5:54 pm

Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 12: USC at UCLA, Utah at Oregon, Stanford at Cal, Oregon State at Arizona State, Washington State at Arizona 

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 60-16, ATS 40-37, o/u 36-41 

Saturday, November 19

Washington State at Arizona

2:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -3.5, o/u: 62.5

Oregon State at Arizona State

2:15 ESPN2
Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

Stanford at Cal

5:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -5.5, o/u: 45.5

USC at UCLA

8:00 FOX
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 75.5

Colorado at Washington

9:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -30.5, o/u: 64.5

Utah at Oregon

10:30 ESPN
Line: Utah -1.5, o/u: 61.5

