Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 12: USC at UCLA, Utah at Oregon, Stanford at Cal, Oregon State at Arizona State, Washington State at Arizona

Pac-12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV: Week 12

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 60-16, ATS 40-37, o/u 36-41

Saturday, November 19

2:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington State -3.5, o/u: 62.5

2:15 ESPN2

Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

5:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: Cal -5.5, o/u: 45.5

8:00 FOX

Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 75.5

9:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington -30.5, o/u: 64.5

10:30 ESPN

Line: Utah -1.5, o/u: 61.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction