Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 12: USC at UCLA, Utah at Oregon, Stanford at Cal, Oregon State at Arizona State, Washington State at Arizona
Pac-12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV: Week 12
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 60-16, ATS 40-37, o/u 36-41
Saturday, November 19
Washington State at Arizona
2:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -3.5, o/u: 62.5
Oregon State at Arizona State
2:15 ESPN2
Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5
Stanford at Cal
5:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -5.5, o/u: 45.5
USC at UCLA
8:00 FOX
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 75.5
Colorado at Washington
9:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington -30.5, o/u: 64.5
Utah at Oregon
10:30 ESPN
Line: Utah -1.5, o/u: 61.5
