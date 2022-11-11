Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

By November 11, 2022 3:21 pm

Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 11: Washington at Oregon, Arizona at UCLA, Colorado at USC, Arizona State at Washington State, Cal at Oregon State 

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 56-14, ATS 36-35, o/u 35-36

Friday, November 11

Colorado at USC

9:30 FS1
Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5

Saturday, November 12

Arizona State at Washington State

3:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -8.5, o/u: 59.5

Washington at Oregon

7:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5

Cal at Oregon State

9:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 48.5

Stanford at Utah

10:00 ESPN
Line: Utah -24.5, o/u: 53.5

Arizona at UCLA

10:30 FOX
Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5

