Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 11: Washington at Oregon, Arizona at UCLA, Colorado at USC, Arizona State at Washington State, Cal at Oregon State
Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 56-14, ATS 36-35, o/u 35-36
Friday, November 11
Colorado at USC
9:30 FS1
Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5
Saturday, November 12
Arizona State at Washington State
3:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -8.5, o/u: 59.5
Washington at Oregon
7:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5
Cal at Oregon State
9:00 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 48.5
Stanford at Utah
10:00 ESPN
Line: Utah -24.5, o/u: 53.5
Arizona at UCLA
10:30 FOX
Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5
