Pac-12 schedule, previews Week 11: Washington at Oregon, Arizona at UCLA, Colorado at USC, Arizona State at Washington State, Cal at Oregon State

Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 56-14, ATS 36-35, o/u 35-36

Friday, November 11

9:30 FS1

Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5

Saturday, November 12

3:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington State -8.5, o/u: 59.5

7:00 FOX

Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5

9:00 Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -13.5, o/u: 48.5

10:00 ESPN

Line: Utah -24.5, o/u: 53.5

10:30 FOX

Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation