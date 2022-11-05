Oregon vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Oregon vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Folsonm Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (7-1), Colorado (1-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

No one’s stopping the Oregon offense right now.

QB Bo Nix is playing like a possible Heisman candidate, the running game is averaging close to six yards per pop, and Colorado can’t and won’t stop any of it.

The Buffaloes slowed down the Arizona State running game last week – and they didn’t do anything against the passing attack. They were okay against the Oregon State passing game, and got run over for 270 yards.

Oregon can figure out what it wants to do, it won’t have to take any major chances, and the ultra-efficient passing of Nix will convert on just about every third down play against the worst D in the nation in third down stops.

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Colorado Will Win

What can Colorado do to make this interesting?

The passing game hasn’t been bad lately. It doesn’t connect on enough throws, and there might not be enough third down conversions, but JT Shrout has been able to push for over 200 yards in the last two games and the ground game is adding just enough to matter.

The Oregon defense hasn’t been as good as the talent.

The run D got powered on by UCLA and secondary struggled a bit too much against Cal.

It’s going to take a slew of Duck turnovers to give the Buffs any sort of a shot. Oregon gave up two picks last week, and …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Nah. Oregon might not always be smooth, but it’s not going to screw up enough to give Colorado enough of a chance.

The Duck offense will go on a second quarter scoring burst to take control, Colorado won’t have enough offense to keep up, and Nix will be a machine on third downs in the second half to pull away.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Oregon vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Oregon 44, Colorado 20

Line: Oregon -31.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oregon vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams