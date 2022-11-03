Oregon State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Friday, November 4

Oregon State vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 4

Game Time: 10:3 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Oregon State (6-2), Washington (6-2)

Oregon State vs Washington Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Very, very quietly the Beavers have worked their way back up the Pac-12 standings, became bowl eligible, and they even made the first round of the College Football Playoff top 25 – even if they were disrespected a bit being put at 23.

They’re on a three-game winning streak with the defense dominating against the run – they haven’t allowed 100 yards in any of the last three games – and with a decent enough pass defense to get by.

It’s the other side that might get this done.

The ground attack has been fantastic over the last three games, the downfield passing game should bother the Dawgs for a few big moments.

Oregon State is 6-0 when running for 175 yards or more, but …

Why Washington Will Win

No one’s pounding away on the Huskies.

There are issues are against the decent passing teams – allowing 240 yards or more in each of the last six games – and Oregon State can throw when it has to. Again, though, this Beaver offense has to run and keep running to control the game, and it’s going against a Washington defense that allowed over 150 yards twice.

Granted, those two times came in the two losses to UCLA and Arizona State, but those were on the road. The team is far, far better at home, especially through the air.

The No. 1 passing attack in the country might not bomb away – Oregon State has been decent at keeping most offenses from going off – but the big plays should be there.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for 300 yards, the defensive front holds up and gets behind the line on a regular basis, and all will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State really is better than it’s being given credit for. It’s solid enough to keep this from getting out of hand, and it’ll be able to match Washington’s offense for a while with a good day from the passing attack.

However, the Huskies will get into the backfield and be disruptive enough to come through in the fourth quarter. Penix Jr. will struggle at times, but a burst of points in the second half will finally make the home crowd breathe a little easier.

Oregon State vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 30, Oregon State 24

Line: Washington -4.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oregon State vs Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

