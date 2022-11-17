Oregon State vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Oregon State vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 2:15 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Oregon State (7-3), Arizona State (3-7)

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers keep on rolling along.

They’re already bowl eligible, and the game that really matters is next week against Oregon, but they’re in the hunt for a ten-win season if they win the next two games and the bowl.

The offense hasn’t been anything special, but it’s functional. It doesn’t make a ton of mistakes – the turnover problem over the first half of the season cleared up nicely – and the running game is averaging close to five yards per carry.

There doesn’t have to be anything fancy here.

Keep the chains moving against the second-worst defense in America on third downs, assume everyone will get time to work against a solid offensive line that should handle the non-existent ASU pass rush, and continue to bend-without-a-lot-of-breaking on defense.

Why Arizona State Will Win

It’s been a disastrous season, but it can end strong with a win in the final home game before going to Arizona for the rivalry showdown.

The team is still pushing. The offense wasn’t awful in the loss to Washington State, the passing attack rocked in the win over Colorado and was strong in the loss to UCLA, and the yards will be there against the Oregon State D.

Can the offense be ultra-efficient through the air? It’s asking for way too much out of quarterbacks Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet, but the team is 3-1 when connecting on 72% of its passes and 0-6 when it doesn’t

Oregon State’s pass defense can be thrown on, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Utah is the only team to get to 70% through the air on the Beavers.

Oregon State will be methodical. The run defense will be a rock, the offense won’t make enough mistakes to matter – the Sun Devil D doesn’t force takeaways – and it’ll get past a few big scoring drives from the home side to get out with a good win.

Oregon State vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 34, Arizona State 30

Line: Oregon State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oregon State vs Arizona State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

