Ole Miss vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (8-2), Arkansas (5-5)

Why Ole Miss Will Win

What happened to Arkansas?

Star QB KJ Jefferson is expected to be back, but he’s been banged up and in and out of the lineup over the last few weeks, but the offense has generally been okay …

Until last week. The Hogs couldn’t get going in the touch 13-10 loss to LSU, but again, Jefferson is supposed to be back. Even so, even with the main man under center – assuming he’s back – the offense has to be really, really strong to pull this off.

Arkansas is 5-1 when it comes up with over 430 yards and 0-4 when it doesn’t. Ole Miss has only allowed over 430 yards four times, and it won three of the four.

Even if the Arkansas O rolls, it has to keep up with the Rebel attack that’s great on the ground, versatile enough to find other ways to keep moving, and it’s very, very good on third downs.

The Arkansas D is awful on third downs, but …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hog defensive front has to get into the Ole Miss backfield, and it should be able to.

Arkansas is one of the best in the nation at generating sacks, it’s solid at coming up with tackles for loss, and it has to keep QB Jaxson Dart and the great backs from getting comfortable.

The defense might not be able to stop the Ole Miss offense cold, but it has enough of an attack to keep up the pace. The running game has to control the clock – Ole Miss doesn’t care about the time of possession battle – and just assume 200 yards on the ground. That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Assuming Jefferson is going, how accurate can he be?

The running game pays the bills, but this is a far more devastating team when the passing game hits the throws – it’s 4-0 when connecting on more than 64% of the tries.

This will be a back-and-forth fight with all the key skill parts on both sides having big days, but the Rebels will have a little more pop when needed in the final ten minutes.

The amazing Ole Miss running game will do just a little bit more.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 28

Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

