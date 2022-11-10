Oklahoma vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Oklahoma vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oklahoma (5-4), West Virginia (3-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Just when it seemed like the Sooners were back on track and going to make a big statement in the finishing kick, it made way too many mistakes in the 38-35 loss to Baylor.

However, beyond all the turnovers and penalties, the team was balanced offensively, the ground game was great – RB Eric Gray has been fantastic – and now the defense catches a break.

The problem against Baylor was the run defense. The problem against everyone is the run defense.

Oklahoma is 0-4 when it allowed 275 rushing yards or more, and 5-0 when giving up 165 or fewer. West Virginia can run, but it only averages 161 yards per game. But …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia should be able to hammer away.

The defense might be struggling, the secondary is having problems, and the team has to make this a shootout. However, the ground attack is good enough to take over early and take the pressure off JT Daniels and a passing attack that should rise up at home.

The Mountaineers will make this a shootout. They were on the right side against Baylor, but couldn’t get past Kansas and TCU. This should be a back-and-forth fight with a little extra juice attached. A bowl game is still possible, but it would require winning the final three games against IU, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Mountaineer defense come up with enough turnovers?

West Virginia was only able to win one game so far when allowing over 300 yards, and that’s because it came up with three takeaways in the win over Baylor.

Oklahoma has had a turnover problem with multiple mistakes in three of the last four games, but it should be able to put up 500 yards.

The West Virginia D – even with the Baylor game – has only been able to come up with two or more turnovers twice and won’t be able to generate enough stops in this to pull it off.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 38, West Virginia 34

Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams