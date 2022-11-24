Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oklahoma (6-5), Texas Tech (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners got it back.

This has been a grind of a year – losing five Big 12 games is never part of the plan – but easily getting by Oklahoma State for the 28-13 rivalry win was a huge help, at least the team’s going bowling, and now it’s about building for next year.

First they have to deal with the Texas Tech passing game. OU might give up plenty of yards, but it hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown pass in a game in over a month, the line is great at getting into the backfield, and the offense is working.

The passing attack has been good enough, the ground game has been great, and …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Texas Tech passing game still leads the Big 12 even after dealing with the Iowa State defense in a 14-10 win.

Granted, everything has cooled over the last month, but the offense got the ground game working against Kansas and the D held on to slip past Iowa State to get bowl eligible.

Now it’s time to have fun. The first year under Joey McGuire has been a success, the offense has been adaptable enough to find ways to keep everything moving, and now it’s about cranking up the points.

Texas Tech is 5-0 when scoring more than 31 points, but it might not need that many. Oklahoma is 1-5 when giving up more than 14, and …

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will be balanced with the ground game going a bit against a Sooner defense that’s last in the Big 12 allowing 191 yards per game.

The offense will control the clock enough in the second half to hold on against the Oklahoma attack. It’ll be a back-and-forth fight with the Red Raider run defense struggling, and …

Texas Tech will hold on late. It’ll be a blast of an offensive show.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 37, Oklahoma 33

Line: Oklahoma -2.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings