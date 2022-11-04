Oklahoma State vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Oklahoma State vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Oklahoma State (6-2), Kansas (5-3)

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys can’t play any worse.

They were rolling for over 40 points per game with a win over Texas and a whole lot of positives in the race for the Big 12 championship, and then it all collapsed in a stunning 48-0 loss to Kansas State.

Besides everything, where did it all go wrong?

Call it a bad day. Kansas State was rolling, Oklahoma State didn’t get the offense working, there were three giveaways, and …

By one or 48, a loss is a loss. It’s just one. There’s still a loaded group of skill parts on offense, the defense is still fantastic on third downs and great at getting into the backfield, and now the team gets a struggling Kansas team that can’t do enough defensively.

But …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Oklahoma State passing game is explosive, but it’s not consistent.

The big plays down the field and good running game are saving the day – usually – but Spencer Sanders and the passing attack haven’t hit 50% in three of the last four games.

Kansas can use the break. Everyone connects on passes against the Jayhawk D, but Oklahoma State will put up yards and points – Kansas State won’t happen again. Kansas has to keep up, and it’s got the offense to do it.

QB Jason Bean has been fine in place of an injured Jalon Daniels, the offense continues to be the best in the Big 12 on third downs, and no one in the conference is better at cranking up the downfield throws.

This will be a shootout, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will lose another tough one.

It started the season 5-0, lost Daniels in the loss to TCU, and it wasn’t been able to keep up on the road against the Oklahoma and Baylor offenses.

The Sooners and Bears ran at will – combining for 571 yards and nine touchdowns – and Oklahoma State will get going, too.

This hasn’t been a great year for the Cowboy ground attack, but it’ll averaged well over four yards per carry for the first time in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 40, Kansas 37

Line: Oklahoma State -2.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

