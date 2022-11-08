Ohio vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Tuesday, November 8

Ohio vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Ohio (6-3), Miami University (4-5)

Ohio vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

The offense continues to be fantastic.

The Bobcats were 2-3 with the season not going anywhere, and then … boom. The offense that was good over the first month of the season keep the production going, the turnovers chilled out, and the wins started to come.

On a four-game winning streak, Ohio is going bowling and is deep in the mix for the MAC title.

What’s been the real difference? The run defense has stepped it up.

Ohio got run over by Northern Illinois and still won, but for the most part things are a whole lot easier when the D allows fewer than 150 rushing yards – the team is 5-0 when it does that.

However …

Why Miami University Will Win

Miami can run.

It’s a little bit of a feast-or-famine thing with the RedHawk attack, but for the most part when the offensive line is working, everything else falls into place.

The team is 3-1 when hitting the 200-yard mark, but it doesn’t always commit to the ground game. Either it works or not, and when it does, Miami is great at controlling the clock and relying on its excellent run defense to take care of the rest.

That, and the offense doesn’t beat itself. There’s only been one multiple turnover game this year – and it didn’t matter in a win over Robert Morris. So for MU it needs to …

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t turn it over, grind, and keep the Ohio O off the field.

That’s easier said than done.

The only teams that went off on the Ohio run D were Penn State, Kent State with its funky style, and a Northern Illinois O that runs on everyone. On the flip side, the mediocre defense saves itself with takeaways, and it’s not getting those against this RedHawk offense.

Miami needs this to be low scoring in a measured and controlled game. It’ll move the ball as it needs to without getting into a shootout.

Ohio vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Miami 26, Ohio 24

Line: Ohio -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Ohio vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

