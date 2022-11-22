Ohio vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Tuesday, November 22

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Bowling Green vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Bowling Green (6-5), Ohio (8-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Just when it seemed like the Falcons were going to fizzle out after a blowout loss to Kent State, they rose up and rocked Toledo last week with a huge day from the passing attack in the 42-35 win.

Matt McDonald threw for 395 yards and four scores with the big plays there for the taking down the field, and now it’s up to the Ohio defense to stop it all.

The Bobcat defense has been a problem, especially against the teams that can throw. The team is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 300 yards and 3-3 when it gives up that many or more, but …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Ohio Will Win

The Ohio offense is going to roll.

The Bowling Green offense is hit-or-miss. It’s okay overall, but the passing game is hardly consistency with too many short range throws that don’t go anywhere. That wasn’t the case against Toledo, and the Bobcat defense is going to give up big plays, too, but the O should make up for it.

Ohio has won six straight with the most efficient passing game in the MAC averaging over 300 yards per outing, and there aren’t enough mistakes to matter.

Bowling Green could use some takeaways, but Ohio has gone turnover-free six times all year and hasn’t had any real turnover problems.

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, so here’s the deal.

Ohio wins the MAC East with a win. Bowling Green wins the MAC East with a win and if Buffalo loses to Kent State. Buffalo – even though the game against Akron last week was cancelled-without-really-being-cancelled wins the division if it beats Kent State and Bowling Green loses this.

Basically, both teams need to try.

Ohio – 5-0 in Athens – will get more out of its offense, and the defense will keep from breaking after a whole lot of bending.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Ohio 41, Bowling Green 27

Line: Ohio -7, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Ohio vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Ohio vs Bowling Green Expert Pick

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings