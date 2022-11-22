Ohio vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Tuesday, November 22
Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction Game Preview
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Bowling Green vs Ohio How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, November 22
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Bowling Green (6-5), Ohio (8-2)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
Why Bowling Green Will Win
Just when it seemed like the Falcons were going to fizzle out after a blowout loss to Kent State, they rose up and rocked Toledo last week with a huge day from the passing attack in the 42-35 win.
Matt McDonald threw for 395 yards and four scores with the big plays there for the taking down the field, and now it’s up to the Ohio defense to stop it all.
The Bobcat defense has been a problem, especially against the teams that can throw. The team is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 300 yards and 3-3 when it gives up that many or more, but …
– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?
Why Ohio Will Win
The Ohio offense is going to roll.
The Bowling Green offense is hit-or-miss. It’s okay overall, but the passing game is hardly consistency with too many short range throws that don’t go anywhere. That wasn’t the case against Toledo, and the Bobcat defense is going to give up big plays, too, but the O should make up for it.
Ohio has won six straight with the most efficient passing game in the MAC averaging over 300 yards per outing, and there aren’t enough mistakes to matter.
Bowling Green could use some takeaways, but Ohio has gone turnover-free six times all year and hasn’t had any real turnover problems.
– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews
What’s Going To Happen
Okay, so here’s the deal.
Ohio wins the MAC East with a win. Bowling Green wins the MAC East with a win and if Buffalo loses to Kent State. Buffalo – even though the game against Akron last week was cancelled-without-really-being-cancelled wins the division if it beats Kent State and Bowling Green loses this.
Basically, both teams need to try.
Ohio – 5-0 in Athens – will get more out of its offense, and the defense will keep from breaking after a whole lot of bending.
– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11
Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line
Ohio 41, Bowling Green 27
Line: Ohio -7, o/u: 54.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Ohio vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5
– Ohio vs Bowling Green Expert Pick
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race