By November 15, 2022 2:36 am

Ohio vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Tuesday, November 15

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 15
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Schumann Stadium, Muncie, IN
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Ohio (7-3), Ball State (5-5)
Why Ohio Will Win

The Bobcats can’t quite lock up the MAC East title with a win, but …

They can realistically lock up the MAC East title with a win. They need to win and Bowling Green has to lose at Toledo. Otherwise it comes down to next week’s matchup between the two for the division.

For now, the high-powered passing game should be enough.

The offense leads the MAC in yards and is second in scoring thanks to the high-powered air show that’s ripping through everyone.

The Ball State pass defense is fine against attacks that don’t throw a ton, but the team is 0-4 against teams that go for 230 yards or more.

Ohio has thrown for over 230 in seven games going 6-1. However …

Why Ball State Will Win

Ohio defense, welcome to Mr. Steele.

Carson Steele has the name, the game, and the hair to become a star around the MAC world, running for 1,280 yards and 12 touchdowns with five straight 100-yard games. He’s going to be the workhorse from the start to keep the Bobcat O off the field.

The Ohio run defense has been able to pull off a shocker here and there, but for the most part it gets barreled on.

Ball State relies on Steele to set the tone, is getting a nice year out of the offensive line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There isn’t enough of a downfield passing game for the Cardinals to keep up.

The other problem is the inability to control the clock. Steele might be a hammer, but Ball State doesn’t do enough to control the tempo. However, Ohio isn’t playing in Peden.

The Bobcats are 5-0 at home, 2-3 away – granted, two of those losses were to Iowa State and Penn State – and this is the final home game of the year for the Cardinals.

Ohio pulls it off, but Ball State makes it a fight.

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Ohio 34, Ball State 27
Line: Ohio -3.5, o/u: 54.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Ohio vs Ball State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
