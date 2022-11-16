Ohio State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Ohio State (10-0), Maryland (6-4)

Why Ohio State Will Win

CJ Stroud got back on track after the 21-7 windstorm win against Northwestern.

He got time to work, threw for almost 300 yards with five scores against Indiana, and it all came together in an easy win. There shouldn’t be problems against the Maryland defense, either, but it’s the other side of the ball that should dominate.

It was just Indiana – it’s struggling to do much of anything consistently well – but Ohio State made it six times in seven games allowing fewer than 300 yards of total offense.

The seventh-best defense in the country has enough of a pass rush to get through a struggling Maryland offensive line, the secondary should be able to keep Taulia Tagovailoa’s struggles going, and it should all tie in with a balanced day from the offense.

Maryland is getting ripped up on the ground allowing over 200 yards in each of the last three games, but …

Why Maryland Will Win

Does Ohio State have any running backs left?

Star back TreyVeon Henderson is trying to get back from a foot injury, and Miyan Williams suffered a leg injury last week against Indiana. Dallan Hayden was able to step in and run for over 100 yards, and it’s Ohio State – there are other options – but it’s still not a plus to not have the headliners.

This is a focus game. Maryland might not be playing all that well lately, but it’s bowl eligible, it’s the final home game of the year, and it can let it rip.

Meanwhile, the other side is this close from getting its shot at redemption against Michigan next week.

Maryland has the offensive weapons to be dangerous. Ohio State’s defense hasn’t faced anyone with a high-powered offense – Penn State is as close as it gets – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will take care of business.

It can lose this and still get into the College Football Playoff with two straight wins. That’s not going to happen, though.

It might take a half to get up to speed, but after a few early Maryland scores the other side will start to settle in, the offensive line will take over, and the big pass plays Tagovailoa will connect on early will dry up.

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Ohio State 44, Maryland 21

Line: Ohio State -27.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Ohio State vs Maryland Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

