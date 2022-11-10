Ohio State vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Ohio State vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (9-0), Indiana (3-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Ohio State vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Will there be a massive wind storm like Ohio State had to deal with in the 21-7 win over Northwestern last week in Evanston? No, but there’s supposed to be a decent breeze.

The Hoosiers will take anything they can get.

Ohio State goes in spurts. It took a while to put away Penn State, there were a few too many stalls throughout the last few weeks, and even with the bad weather it took too much work to get by a miserable Northwestern.

Even though the only thing anyone could do was run – and everyone knew what was coming – the Ohio State defense still gave up over 200 yards to the Wildcat ground game.

But …

– Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

Why Ohio State Will Win

Indiana isn’t running for 200 yards. It probably isn’t even getting to 70.

The offense can’t get anything moving – it hasn’t come close to 100 yards since the Week 3 win over WKU – and the passing attack isn’t steady enough to make up for it.

Indiana can throw. It was able to push Maryland with a good day, and throwing for 200 yards is likely, but there’s not enough steady firepower.

Ohio State doesn’t have to worry about any sort of steady pressure from the Hoosier defensive front, and it doesn’t have to worry about its defense getting gassed.

Indiana is dead last in the nation in time of possession.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will open it up a bit, just because.

The Northeastern game was frustrating because of the weather, and now it’s time to let the offense go off.

Next week is a trip to Maryland and then it’s on against Michigan. This is the fun home game, and the team will play like it with a big start to all but end this in the first quarter.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Ohio State 55, Indiana 16

Line: Ohio State -40.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ohio State vs Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams