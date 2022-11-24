Notre Dame vs USC prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction Game Preview

Notre Dame vs USC How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Notre Dame (8-3), USC (10-1)

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish are going to run the ball.

It’s been easy to dismiss the season because of the 0-2 start and loss to Marshall, and the inexplicable loss to Stanford always gets brought up, but the team is 8-1 in the last nine game for a reason.

The running game has found it.

The passing attack hasn’t been consistent enough, but the offensive line has kicked it in, the trio of backs and QB Drew Pyne are producing, and it’s getting stronger and stronger with 220 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games.

Notre Dame is 6-0 when it runs for 200 yards or more. UCLA just powered away for over 200 in the thrilling 48-45 USC win, but it’s more than just that.

The Trojan D gives up 4.6 yards per carry, but most teams abandon the ground game to start throwing in an attempt to keep up the pace. The Irish have to keep running no matter what until the O breaks through.

They’re 8-0 when running 38 times or more, and Stanford is the only team to run that many times – 45 in the 41-28 loss – against the Trojans.

But …

Why USC Will Win

Caleb Williams is just that good.

He had the performance he needed to have against UCLA – 75% for 470 yards and two scores and 33 rushing yards and a touchdown – and now the Heisman might be his for the taking with one more monster game when everyone is watching.

But USC is more than 13.

Even without Travis Dye the running game kept on rolling last week – the Trojans average 5.3 yards per carry – the line gives Williams a ton of time to work, and it all meshes with a relentless style that will be impossible for Notre Dame to match.

Only Tennessee averages more yards per game, no one is better in turnover margin, and only Washington is more effective on third downs.

Again, the turnover margin. Notre Dame has forced multiple takeaways in three of the last four games, but USC has only given it away four times. So …

What’s Going To Happen

USC might turn it over once, but it won’t turn it over two or more times that Notre Dame will need.

USC will give up 450 yards, but it won’t give up the 500 Notre Dame will need.

Williams will struggle in the first half, find his groove in the second half, and then it’ll come down to the USC defense and its second takeaway of the game to seal the thriller.

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 40, Notre Dame 34

Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Notre Dame vs USC Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

