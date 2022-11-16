Northwestern vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Northwestern vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Northwestern (1-9), Purdue (6-4)

Why Northwestern Will Win

Could Purdue be looking ahead a wee bit?

It came up with the win it had to have against Illinois to have an outside shot of winning the Big Ten West, and the rivalry game against Indiana is up next.

Northwestern is the layup. As long as Purdue doesn’t make a slew of mistakes it shouldn’t have a problem, but Northwestern might be able to pound away a little bit.

The ground game hasn’t been anything special, but it rumbled for over 200 yards in the horrible weather against Ohio State, hit 215 yards and two scores in the fight on the road against Maryland. Now it goes against a Purdue defensive front that’s been hit a bit over the last month allowing over five yards per carry.

But …

Why Purdue Will Win

The Northwestern offense just doesn’t work.

The ground game might have been good a times over the last month, but the passing attack didn’t do anything. The passing game wasn’t bad against Minnesota, but the O went nowhere and the ground attack didn’t do anything.

Purdue should be able to throw at will. It doesn’t have to take a slew of chances and can dink and dunk all it wants to. Northwestern has a bigger problem against the teams that can run well, but it went 0-4 against anyone who connected on at least 60% of their passes.

Purdue will connect on at least 60% of its passes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The defense will rise up and keep Northwestern from coming up with anything steady as the game goes on.

It’s been a stretch for the Wildcats to score more than one touchdown, and they won’t have much luck as they stall on third down after third down.

In their final home game of the year, the Boilermakers will methodically march to their seventh win.

Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 31, Northwestern 13

Line: Purdue -19.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Northwestern vs Purdue Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

