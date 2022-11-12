North Texas vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

North Texas vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Stadium

How To Watch: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Record: North Texas (6-4), UAB (4-5)

North Texas vs UAB Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

Can North Texas really play for the Conference USA championship? It’s on the doorstep of doing that after coming up with two straight great performances in wins over WKU and FIU.

The passing game has gone off. Austin Aune has been unstoppable, the running game is averaging over five yards per carry on the year, and UAB has to prove it can keep up.

All of a sudden, the Blazers have stalled with three straight losses, but …

Why UAB Will Win

This might be fixable.

It’s going to take a big pivot to get back in the mix for a bowl game, but it can start with the running game that’s been rolling over everyone. D

DeWayne McBride – the nation’s leading rusher – continues to hammer away for a ground game that’s going to blow past 200 yards, and last week the passing attack showed it could hold up its end of the bargain with Jacob Zeno throwing for 332 yards.

UAB has to keep up in the pace in the shootout, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can UAB’s defense hold up? It’s not coming up with enough key stops, the offense isn’t able to control game like it should, and the secondary isn’t holding up in the red zone likes it needs to.

The North Texas offense will be great, but UAB is a totally different animal at home.

North Texas vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 37, North Texas 34

Line: UAB -5.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Texas vs UAB Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

