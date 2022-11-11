North Carolina vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

North Carolina vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: North Carolina (8-1), Wake Forest (6-3)

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Score, don’t score, it doesn’t matter. North Carolina will probably score more.

That’s not saying it wouldn’t be nice if the Tar Heels didn’t have the worst defense in the ACC, but it’s Week 11. It’s baked into the cake that they’ll probably allow 500 yards and 31 points. They’ll gain 501 yards and score 32.

Steady, the North Carolina offense has a great balance, Drake Maye is one of the best young quarterbacks in the country, and they’re not turning the ball over enough to matter.

So Wake Forest is going to bomb away and throw at will on this bunch? Okay, but its defense gets hit hard, the offensive line allows too many plays behind the line, and …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The offense isn’t going to turn it over a bazillion times.

Wake Forest occasionally melts down.

It was totally unstoppable in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin, and then Sam Hartman and company turned the ball over four times and lost. It turned it over three times late last year in a key game against Clemson, and gave it up four times in the ACC Championship loss to Pitt.

And it turned it over 11 times in the last two games against Louisville and NC State. Both of them were losses.

Again, that’s not going to happen against a North Carolina defense that doesn’t take the ball away enough to matter. Assume the Demon Deacons will give it up once, but they won’t hand it over four times. When they don’t turn it over, they win.

That, and they might have the one offense in the ACC that can hang punch for punch with this attack, and how do we know?

What’s Going To Happen

North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55. That was the wild fun show of last season with almost 1,200 yards of combined offense. It’s asking for too much for a repeat of that, but it might not be far off.

Back at home – the two losses and the mistakes over the last few weeks were on the road – Wake Forest will get its groove back by getting up early with a few quick touchdowns, but North Carolina will roar back and take the lead early in the fourth.

Hartman will get the touchdown drive in the final moments to pull this off.

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 45, North Carolina 41

Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 77.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

