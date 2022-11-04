North Carolina vs Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

North Carolina vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: North Carolina (7-1), Virginia (3-5)

North Carolina vs Virginia Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Virginia offense doesn’t score.

This isn’t going to flip around and become the attack of last year, and that’s going to become apparent very, very quickly against the North Carolina offense.

The Tar Heels are cranking up 470 yards or more every time out with a high-powered passing game that keeps on producing when needed. Even when it’s held in check for a while, there’s going to be a burst at some point – Virginia can’t keep up with it.

The Cavaliers have yet to score more than 20 points against an FBS team, but …

Why Virginia Will Win

The defense is going to be an issue for the Tar Heels.

For all of the problems on one side, the other side of the ball locked down allowing fewer than 300 yards to both Georgia Tech and Miami in low scoring fights.

The Cavaliers have enough of a running game to slow things down a bit, the pass rush should get to Drake Maye on a regular basis, and there should be just enough stops to keep this close.

What’s Going To Happen

The North Carolina defense will have its issues. It’ll get run on – the Cavaliers might have their best day of the year on the ground – and it’ll be hard to break out, but it’ll happen. Two second half touchdown passes will finally let the Tar Heels breathe easier.

Again, it’s not going to be smooth for North Carolina, but Virginia won’t have that extra gear when it needs it.

North Carolina vs Virginia Prediction, Line

North Carolina 30, Virginia 20

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

North Carolina vs Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

