North Carolina vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

North Carolina vs NC State Prediction Game Preview

North Carolina vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: North Carolina (9-2), NC State (7-4)

Why NC State Will Win

Even with all of the problems over the last two weeks with losses to Boston College and Louisville, the defense continues to be terrific against the run and the takeaways continue to come with ten in a four game stretch before the loss to Louisville.

The North Carolina defense continues to be absent in key moments. The pass rush isn’t there, there earned any tackles for loss, and the takeaways aren’t coming with just two games – wins over Florida A&M and Miami – with more than one forced mistake.

At the very least, the Wolfpack should be able to grind out the running game a bit because …

Why North Carolina Will Win

The NC State passing game has crashed after star QB Devin Leary was knocked out for the year.

MJ Morris was okay, but he struggled in the loss to Boston College. Ben Finley threw for over 200 yards against Louisville, but he failed to hit half of his passes.

There will be just enough of an offensive punch for the Wolfpack O to work against this mediocre North Carolina defense, but there won’t be enough production to keep up the pace.

The Tar Heels were off against Georgia Tech. Give the Yellow Jackets credit for rising up with a strong game, but there’s too much talent and too much pop to the North Carolina attack to be held down two games in a row. That’s why …

What’s Going To Happen

NC State will get a good day out of the defense, but it’s not going to be enough.

North Carolina might be looking ahead to the ACC Championship, but the rivalry aspect of this – combined with the kerfuffle after QB Drake Maye made his innocuous comments earlier in the season dogging NC State – will crank up the intensity.

It will take a half to get going, but the North Carolina offense will take over in the second half.

North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 27, NC State 24

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

North Carolina vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

