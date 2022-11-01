NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL

By November 1, 2022 12:04 am

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the 2022 season highlighted by Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Kansas City, Buffalo at New York Jets

Results So Far
SU: 63-36-1, ATS: 51-46-3, Point Total: 61-38-1
Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Philadelphia at Houston

8:15 Prime Video
Line: Philadelphia -13, o/u: 44

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta

1:00 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 49

Miami at Chicago

1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -4.5, o/u: 44

Green Bay at Detroit

1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 49

Indianapolis at New England

1:00 CBS
Line: New England -5.5, o/u: 39.5

Buffalo at New York Jets

1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 47.5

Minnesota at Washington

1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Las Vegas at Jacksonville

1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 48

Seattle at Arizona

4:05 FOX
Line: Arizona -1.5, o/u: 50

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

4:25 CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 42.5

Tennessee at Kansas City

8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46.5

Monday, November 7, 2022

Baltimore at New Orleans

8:15 ESPN
Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 48

NFL Teams on Bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

