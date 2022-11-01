NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the 2022 season highlighted by Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Kansas City, Buffalo at New York Jets
NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
Results So Far
SU: 63-36-1, ATS: 51-46-3, Point Total: 61-38-1
– Week 9 NFL Expert Picks
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Philadelphia at Houston
8:15 Prime Video
Line: Philadelphia -13, o/u: 44
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta
1:00 FOX
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 49
Miami at Chicago
1:00 CBS
Line: Miami -4.5, o/u: 44
Green Bay at Detroit
1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 49
Indianapolis at New England
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -5.5, o/u: 39.5
Buffalo at New York Jets
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 47.5
Minnesota at Washington
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Las Vegas at Jacksonville
1:00 CBS
Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 48
Seattle at Arizona
4:05 FOX
Line: Arizona -1.5, o/u: 50
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay
4:25 CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 42.5
Tennessee at Kansas City
8:20 NBC
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46.5
Monday, November 7, 2022
Baltimore at New Orleans
8:15 ESPN
Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 48
NFL Teams on Bye: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco